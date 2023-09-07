From battery to titanium design, Galaxy S24 Ultra leak reveals key specs

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has posted Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specs online.

Some of the more notable claims include a titanium design and a 50MP sensor.

The supposed specs are generally in line with previous claims.

Like sand through the hourglass, so are the Galaxy S24 series leaks. Yes, we’ve seen plenty of leaks in recent months, and a trusted tipster has now dished out a list of apparent Galaxy S24 Ultra specs.

Yogesh Brar has posted Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specs on X, and most of the specs are broadly in line with the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

More specifically, Brar says you can expect a 6.8-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED screen (120Hz), a 12MP selfie camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging speeds, and One UI 6 atop Android 14.

However, there are a few other specs worth pointing out. For one, the leaker asserts that you’re getting a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, with no mention of an Exynos variant. This is in line with a recent leak pointing to the Ultra version only being available with a Snapdragon SoC.

What do you think of the Galaxy S24 Ultra so far? 343 votes I like it 52 % I'm not sure yet 34 % I don't like what I'm seeing 14 %

The tipster also claims that the phone will have a titanium design, echoing a claim from leaker Ice Universe in August. Finally, Brar asserts that you’re getting a 200MP+12MP+50MP+10MP rear camera system. The 50MP sensor in particular is seemingly in line with a recent report that the S24 Ultra will get a 50MP 3x camera.

Either way, it looks like Samsung’s Ultra phone is getting a few notable upgrades in 2024. But you shouldn’t hold your breath if you’re expecting major changes across the board.

Comments