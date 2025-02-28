Samsung looks like it's ending Galaxy S24 availability, starting with the Ultra

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy S24 Ultra is no longer available on Samsung’s website.

You can still order the S24 and S24 Plus, but the landing page says these models are also out of stock.

It’s possible they could re-emerge as part of the Certified Re-Newed program.

The Galaxy S25 series is great and all, but if you don’t need Samsung’s latest flagship, the Galaxy S24 family offers fairly similar specs. But if you want to buy a Galaxy S24 Ultra, you’ll have to go somewhere other than Samsung’s e-shop. The same may soon be true for the base model and Plus.

It appears Samsung has quietly pulled its stock of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. While the landing page is still there, it is clearly marked “sold out.” Going to the order page, every option is greyed out from picking your carrier to storage options.

It looks like the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus will soon follow suit. While you can still order the base model and Plus, the landing page claims these models are sold out. We have reached out to Samsung for comment and we’ll update this article if we hear back.

Although it seems the Galaxy S24 series are exiting Samsung’s web store, that doesn’t necessarily mean these models won’t return. It’s possible that they could reappear through the company’s Certified Re-Newed program.

Currently, the Certified Re-Newed page lists the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S22 series, and Galaxy S23 series. We wouldn’t be too surprised if the S24 series gets added in the near future. It seems more of a question of when than if. But if you’re still determined to get one of the Galaxy S24s, there are plenty of other places to order from like Best Buy or Amazon.

