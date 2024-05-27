One UI 6.1.1 could finally be the big camera upgrade for the Galaxy S24 Ultra

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly working on One UI 6.1.1 for the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the S24 series at large.

It’s believed that this update would bring plenty of camera-focused tweaks.

History tells us that this update will likely land after Samsung’s foldables are launched.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 series back in January, and it followed up with a substantial update in April to bring camera improvements and more. It now looks like the phones could gain another big camera-focused update.

Ice Universe reported on X that One UI 6.1.1 is in the works for the Galaxy S24 Ultra and that it would be the biggest update since the Galaxy S24 series launched.

The leaker added that this software would bring “a lot of camera updates,” suggesting that this could fix some camera-focused niggles. Complaints include inconsistent long-range zoom quality and long-standing shutter lag.

In any event, we were able to verify that the S24 Ultra suffers from horrendous shutter lag and motion blur. So we hope the update addresses these issues as well.

One UI x.1.1 updates typically debut on Samsung’s foldables before landing on older devices thereafter. We’re therefore guessing that the Galaxy S24 series will receive One UI 6.1.1 in July at the earliest.

