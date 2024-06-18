Samsung to use 200 Galaxy S24 Ultras to film Olympic opening ceremony

Samsung

TL;DR Samsung and Orange are partnering up at the Olympics to bring livestream coverage of the opening ceremony.

A phone will be placed at the bow and stern of every ship involved in the ceremony.

The idea is to bring their reactions and experiences to those watching from home.

Samsung has announced plans to participate prominently in the upcoming 2024 Olympics, placing over 200 Galaxy S24 Ultra models around the 85 vessels that will be used in the opening ceremony in Paris.

As the 10,500 athletes ride down the Seine River during the ceremony, Samsung will utilize the phones in a massive livestream. It will place phones at the bows and sterns of every ship to give viewers at home a closer look at the athletes’ experiences and reactions during the ceremony.

Obviously, this is basically just a big marketing gimmick on Samsung’s part, but a clever one at that, as it’s a great way to showcase the phone’s capabilities. This is especially true for its OIS functions, as the rocking of the boats will definitely prove to be an interesting challenge.

Although Samsung’s hardware is a major factor in the livestream, the carrier Orange will also be involved in providing the 5G network that will make the stream possible.

The Olympic opening ceremony is set to start on July 26, 2024, at 10:30 AM PT.

