Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with flat display gets leaked in alleged live images

TL;DR Live images of what could be the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra have leaked, giving us a good look at the device.

The flat display of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is noticeable in these images, and the overall design is as boxy as ever.

Otherwise, the phone looks similar to the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

We’re just a couple of months away from the launch of the Galaxy S24 series, and we’re very excited to see what Samsung changes this time around. We’ve already seen leaked renders of the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Now, live images of the Galaxy S24 Ultra have leaked, showing off a phone with a rather flat display.

X (platform formerly known as Twitter) user David Martin posted purported live images of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Notable Samsung leaker Ice Universe added their weight behind the photos, mentioning that they are of the actual device (though we would still advise skepticism as they are still considered leaked images at the end of the day).

The purported live images above closely align with the leaked renders from OnLeaks, though we wouldn’t fault you if you thought the device looked like the Galaxy S23 Ultra or even the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The most significant change you can see in the purported live images is that the display is almost flat. The glass panel has a very subtle curve on the side edges (possibly from 2.5D curved glass), but it is no longer as dramatically curved as we have seen on previous Ultra devices.

We also witness the boxy side frame on the purported Galaxy S24 Ultra. Previous Ultras have also had boxy frames, but the S24 Ultra seems to double down on the sharp edges, almost making it look like the back glass is inset the protective frame.

The leaked live images also show the S Pen protruding significantly from the phone’s frame. The protrusion height is probably because this is a pre-production unit, and we would likely see a better finish on the final retail units.

Note that these leaked images are just that. There is a good chance that these could be wrong, fake, or be one of many CMF and design prototype units that never see the light of day. So, take the leak with a healthy pinch of salt. Still, it aligns closely with what we have heard about the device and is possibly our best look at it so far.

