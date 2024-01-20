Poll: What do you think of Samsung's decision to switch to a 5x camera?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Galaxy S24 Ultra brings a major change to the Ultra line, as Samsung ditches the 10x 10MP camera in favor of a 5x 50MP camera. That’s a big deal as the 10x camera has been around since the S21 Ultra.

What do you think of this change, though? Do you agree with the switch to the 5x camera? Do you think Samsung should’ve kept the same 10x camera? Or maybe you think the 10x camera should’ve been upgraded. Either way, you can let us know via the poll below.

What do you think of Samsung's decision to switch to a 5x camera? 372 votes They should've kept the same 10x camera 14 % They should've upgraded the 10x camera 48 % I'll wait and see first 27 % It was the correct decision 12 %

There are a few reasons to celebrate the addition of the 50MP 5x camera. For one, Samsung says it should deliver better 10x shots and better images beyond 10x. The company also reckons you’ll get better low-light snaps. Finally, the 5x camera supports 8K recording.

Then again, we can see why you’d like to stay with the 10x camera. Samsung was the only brand to still offer a 10x shooter, following HUAWEI’s decision to abandon this camera. A 10x lens also means you’ve got native 10x shots and native 10x video. You could also argue that, if anything, Samsung should’ve upgraded the 10x camera to a larger sensor for improved detail and low-light capture.

