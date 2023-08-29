There's great news and bad news for Galaxy S24 Ultra storage

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has claimed that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have up to 2TB of storage.

They also assert that the new Ultra phone will have just 128GB of base storage.

The top-end Galaxy flagship phones have long been available with up to 1TB of storage. Now, a tipster has claimed that Samsung could up the ante with the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Leaker Revegnus has claimed on X that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available with 2TB of internal storage. So those who want to store their entire digital media library on their phones might want to consider this option.

In saying so, recent iPhone 15 series rumors point to Apple’s upcoming models gaining 2TB of storage too. So Samsung might not be the first major brand to offer this storage option. But it’s still a welcome development nonetheless.

How much internal storage do you need for your phone? 300 votes 64GB or less 2 % 128GB 9 % 256GB 40 % 512GB 34 % 1TB 8 % 2TB or more 8 %

The tipster adds that the 256GB model is likely to offer 12GB of RAM, while an 8GB/128GB variant could also be on the cards. The presence of a 128GB model is arguably disappointing in light of the fact that Samsung’s Ultra models start at ~$1,200 and are often marketed as being ideal for gaming, multimedia, and more. But with many games coming in at over 10GB and high-resolution videos being hefty, we can see this amount of storage being a problem for some. It would also be an about-turn from the S23 Ultra, which shipped with 256GB of base storage.

Then again, 128GB of base storage would be more acceptable if the smartphone offered storage expansion via microSD card. But here we are.

