Galaxy S24 series tipped to get Exynos power alongside display and RAM upgrades

TL;DR Samsung will reportedly have Exynos 2400 variants of the Galaxy S24 series to offset the costs of other upgrades.

The base RAM is apparently going up on all Galaxy S24 models, with a base storage upgrade in store for the standard Galaxy S24.

Samsung is also expected to equip the new flagships with an upgraded, high-performance OLED panel.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is once again tipped to get an Exynos version after the Galaxy S23 lineup fully embraced Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips. According to a report from Chosun Media, Samsung will equip the Galaxy S24 devices with the rumored Exynos 2400 processor to offset the cost of other upgrades. This is the third report of Samsung possibly readying Exynos Galaxy 24 variants. We previously heard the same from a leaker and another Korean news outlet. We also heard that Samsung will likely use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for the Plus and Ultra variants.

Meanwhile, the latest leak also outs a possible display upgrade for the Galaxy S24 series. Samsung will reportedly use new 13th generation (M13) high-performance OLED panels on the phones. The new displays will be an upgrade from the M12 screens that currently reside on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 series is also expected to have the same M12 panels. So technically, the Galaxy S24 trio will have superior displays compared to the new iPhones. Sources tell the South Korean publication that the M13 OLEDs will be thinner and more power efficient.

The leaked information also suggests that the base Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra models will get 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. That upgrade should surely make prospective buyers happy if Samsung sticks to the same pricing as this year. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is also expected to get a 16GB RAM variant.

