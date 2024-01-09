Leak: The S24, S24 Plus could gain a welcome Ultra screen feature

SmartPrix Samsung Galaxy S24

TL;DR The Galaxy S24 series spec sheet has apparently leaked online.

It looks like the vanilla and Plus variants will get a 1Hz minimum refresh rate.

We also get a better idea of how the three models will differ from each other.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch is just a week away, but when has that stopped leaks? We’ve already seen apparent chipset details today, and it looks like the same respected source has revealed a more comprehensive S24 series spec sheet.

WinFuture has posted a Galaxy S24 series spec sheet, ostensibly applying to Germany and Europe at large.

The sheet indeed points to the European Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus gaining the Exynos 2400 chip while the S24 Ultra gains the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The sheet corroborates other rumored specs, such as battery details, charging speeds, cameras, and more.

More Galaxy S24 details and differences exposed WinFuture‘s spec sheet also reveals a few more details. For one, the S24 Plus and S24 Ultra are set to get QHD+ screens, but all three handsets are also getting LTPO displays capable of dropping down to 1Hz. This would be a welcome change from the S23 series. Only the S23 Ultra offered a minimum refresh rate of 1Hz while the S23 and S23 Plus bottomed out at 24Hz. This reduced minimum refresh rate could theoretically help Samsung eke out more battery life on the S24 and S24 Plus (e.g. when using the always-on display).

All three phones are tipped to pack Bluetooth 5.3 support, but only the S24 Ultra is said to offer newer Wi-Fi 7 support. Instead, the Exynos-powered S24 and S24 Plus are said to offer Wi-Fi 6E. The standard S24 also misses out on UWB capabilities.

Otherwise, WinFuture asserts that the base model starts at €899, the S24 Plus will cost at least €1,149, and the S24 Ultra will start at €1,449. The outlet adds that all three Galaxy S24 models are available in Jade Green, Sandstone Orange, and Sapphire Blue color options if bought via the Samsung store.

