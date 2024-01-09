New leaks details Galaxy S24's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy and Exynos 2400 SoCs

TL;DR A new leak suggests that the “for Galaxy” branded version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has a higher maximum clock speed for the prime core but lower maximum clock speed on the rest of its clusters.

The leak also lists the maximum clock speeds of the various clusters on the Exynos 2400.

Samsung is expected to split the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus into Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy variant for the US and Exynos 2400 variant for non-US regions.

We’re just days away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24, and most details of the device have already leaked long ago. We’re still waiting for more tidbits to arrive, and today, we get some around the Snapdragon for Galaxy branding for the Galaxy S24 series and the Samsung Exynos 2400 SoC powering the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus in some regions.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 According to a new leak from Winfuture citing an official data sheet, Samsung will be equipping the Galaxy S24 series in some regions (like the USA) with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, but with the “for Galaxy” branding. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy is said to have a slightly higher maximum clock speed at 3.39GHz compared to the 3.3GHz on the regular version of the SoC.

On the other hand, the two clusters of Cortex-A720 cores are said to run at 2.9GHz and 3.1GHz, as opposed to the higher 3GHz and 3.2GHz on the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The Cortex-A520 cores are also said to reach a maximum of 2.2GHz in the “for Galaxy” branding version of the SoC, compared to the 2.3GHz on the regular 8 Gen 3.

There could be further differences between the two versions, too. The effect on the performance remains to be seen, though we expect it to be minimal considering the marginal changes in the top clock speeds.

Exynos 2400 for the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus in Europe In Europe, the leak corroborates that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus with the Exynos 2400 SoC. The leak further details that the Exynos 2400 reaches a maximum of 3.2GHz on its prime core, 2.6GHz and 2.9GHz on its two clusters of Cortex-A720 cores, and 1.95GHz on the Cortex-A520 cores.

Across the board, these figures are lower than that of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and further differences in the SoCs could widen the gap between them. The report suggests that despite the difference in clock speeds, there is only a 3-5% difference in performance between the Snapdragon and Exynos models. However, the report refrains from commenting on the energy efficiency of the two chips.

What further differences exist between the two SoCs and which regions Samsung finally allocates to which chip remains to be seen. Based on leaks, we expect the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy across all regions worldwide. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus in the US will also get the same chip, while the two phones could get the Samsung Exynos 2400 SoC in Europe and other non-US regions.

