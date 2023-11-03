Samsung Galaxy S24 series US launch date leaked

OnLeaks via Smartprix

TL;DR Samsung will reportedly host the Galaxy S24 series launch event in the US on January 17.

A previous leak suggested that the launch would take place on January 18.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 launch is also expected to happen in the US next year instead of South Korea.

We’ve been hearing that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S24 series earlier this year. Now, a report from SBS Biz (via SamMobile) claims that the new Galaxy flagships will launch at an Unpacked event in San Francisco on January 17.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about a concrete launch date for the Galaxy S24 series. Tipster Ice Universe previously suggested that the phones would launch on January 18. So it seems increasingly likely that Samsung will host its Unpacked event around January in the third week of January.

These leaks are further backed by other reports claiming that Samsung’s manufacturing partners will begin mass production of the Galaxy S24 series a month earlier than usual.

Typically, Galaxy S series phones are released in February, but word has it that Samsung pushed up the launch to take on Apple and its iPhone 15 series.

Elsewhere, the new report also claims that Samsung will return to the US next year to launch its new Galaxy Z Fold and Flip phones. The Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 were unveiled in Seoul, South Korea, a first for Samsung’s foldable phones. With the Z series Unpacked launch also returning to the US, the country will once again see two Unpacked events in 2024.

