This is when you can expect to buy the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series

TL;DR Samsung has reportedly confirmed a January 17 launch for the Galaxy S24 series.

According to new information, the 2024 Samsung flagships will go on pre-order immediately after launch.

General sales for the devices are expected to commence on January 30.

The pre-order and sales schedule of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series has leaked. According to The Elec, Samsung has apparently confirmed a January 17 launch for the Galaxy S24 lineup. We checked all of Samsung’s official sources to see if the company has made an announcement regarding the upcoming launch, but it seems this information is exclusive to publication.

The January 17 date for the Galaxy S24 series launch had also leaked previously. What we didn’t know was when the new flagships would go on sale. According to the latest report, Samsung will begin sales for the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra immediately after the launch. That means you can expect pre-orders to start on January 17 itself.

The report goes on to reveal that those who pre-order the new Samsung phones will start receiving their devices between January 26 and January 30. General sales for the Galaxy S24 series are expected to commence on January 30.

Samsung reportedly moved up the launch of the Galaxy S24 series by fifteen days to better compete with the iPhone 15 series and improve its first-quarter financial performance. The new devices are said to bring several on-device AI-assisted features, including a new universal assistant called Galaxy AI.

