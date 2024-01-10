Here are all the cases Samsung will release for the Galaxy S24 series

TL;DR A new leak shows off practically all the first-party cases that Samsung could release for the Galaxy S24 series.

Many cases will be available in several color options.

Samsung’s first-party cases promise the best compatibility with your phone but are often more expensive than comparable third-party cases.

The Galaxy S24 series will launch next week, and we’re very excited to usher in the next generation of flagships. Practically all information around the phones has leaked already, but there are always more tidbits that we can learn about. A new leak has now detailed almost all of Samsung’s first-party cases that will launch for the Galaxy S24 series.

Leaker Evan Blass has shared all the first-party cases for the Galaxy S24 series in one giant image.

If you want a better look, here is the image:

Unfortunately, the cases aren’t named according to their marketing names. However, we can still get a fair idea of what cases to expect for the Galaxy S24 series.

According to this image, Samsung will release the following cases for the Galaxy S24 series: Clear case

Clear case with attachment slot

Clear case with Keith Haring design (heart)

Possible Keith Haring design silicon case (smiley)

Silicon case

Silicon case with grippy pattern

Silicon case with strap

Folio/Flip case

Leather case Some of these cases/covers could be available in multiple color options, as we see in the leaked image, with predominant colors being white, black, blue, green, and purple. For reference, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus are said to come in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Jade Green, Marble Gray, Onyx Black, Sandstone Orange, and Sapphire Blue color options. There could be more cases beyond these, though this case collage appears quite comprehensive.

Since these are first-party cases, they are expected to have the best compatibility with the new phones. However, they will also be priced at a premium. For Samsung Galaxy smartphones, case makers have usually rushed to release their cases shortly after the release of the phones, so you can count on some decent third-party case options to be available once the phones go on sale.

