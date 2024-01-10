Leaked Galaxy S24 slides reveal ray traced games, camera zoom details, more

TL;DR An X user has posted slides from an apparent Galaxy S24 series presentation.

The slides reveal details such as display brightness, games with ray tracing support, and more.

We also get a better look at how the S24 Ultra’s camera zoom works.

The Galaxy S24 series is almost upon us, and the drip-feed of leaks is continuing this week. Now, an X user has posted several Galaxy S24 series slides.

X user Hossam Gamal posted screenshots that purportedly show slides from a Galaxy S24 series presentation, and there’s plenty of info to glean here. Check them out below.

For starters, Samsung apparently claims that the Galaxy S24 range offers screens that are up to 48% brighter than the Galaxy S23 series. More specifically, it looks like you can expect a peak brightness of 2,600 nits and a maximum auto-brightness of 1,500 nits. The company also claims 12% faster touch response times, although we don’t get specific figures in this regard.

Switching to performance, the slide confirms that the phones will be powered by the Exynos 2400 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets. The performance slide also lists several games that will support ray tracing on the new phones, namely Diablo Immortal, NightCrow, Racing Master, and Tarisland.

How the S24 Ultra’s camera zoom works We also get a look at the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s camera zoom capabilities, with Samsung seemingly insistent on calling it a “quad tele camera system” despite only having two telephoto cameras. The screenshot indeed confirms a 5x 50MP telephoto camera, along with 8K recording at 5x. This would be an improvement over the S23 Ultra, which only offered 8K video recording at 1x.

The slide also reveals that the S24 Ultra will take 12MP 10x shots, offering a higher resolution than the S23 Ultra’s 10MP 10x periscope camera. Samsung will apparently use multi-frame image processing and deep learning-based super-resolution tech for zoomed shots. That’s not a surprise as many smartphone brands use multi-frame processing and super-resolution techniques to spit out higher-quality hybrid zoom. Nevertheless, we’re curious to see how the S24 Ultra stacks up to last year’s Ultra phone as far as 10x and higher shots are concerned.

Finally, one more screenshot confirms the Galaxy S24 line’s color options. These are mostly in line with recent rumors, namely Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Marble Gray, and Onyx Black for the base and Plus variants. Meanwhile, the S24 Ultra is said to offer Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow color options. There’s no mention of Sapphire Blue, Sandstone Orange, and Jade Green options seen in previous leaks, though. But we’re guessing these options will be exclusive to Samsung’s online store.

Comments