Is the Samsung Galaxy S24 series hot or not?

Samsung has finally launched the Galaxy S24 series, namely the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. These devices are set to be the face of Android for most of 2024, owing to their wide availability.

What do you think of the Galaxy S24 range, though? Are they hot devices or… not? Let us know by taking our poll below. You can also leave a comment if you’d like to share your thoughts on the new phones.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Hot or not? 250 votes Hot 48 % Not 52 %

We can see why you’d think the new Galaxy flagships are hot stuff. All three phones gain brighter displays, while the Plus device in particular gets a QHD+ screen for the first time in several years. Samsung is also bringing the latest and greatest silicon here, along with some legitimately impressive AI-enabled features.

Then again, we don’t blame you if you think these phones are nothing to write home about. The S24 and S24 Plus don’t see much in the way of camera and battery upgrades, while the S24 Ultra’s 50MP 5x camera is a divisive change compared to the S23 Ultra’s 10MP 10x camera. Either way, you can pre-order the device from today (January 17), with the phones going on sale from January 31.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Samsung Galaxy S24 Slimmer than ever • Victus 2 glass • Bright display MSRP: $799.99 Powerful AI smarts and slimmer bezels The Samsung Galaxy S24 series focuses on added AI technology. With a 6.2-inch, 120Hz display, 128GB or 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and up to 2,600 nits peak display brightness, the S24 is promising to be a quality update in the line. The new AI features go deep, improving your experience with the camera, search, and much more. See price at Samsung 256GB See price at Amazon 128GB See price at Amazon 256GB

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Big bright display • Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy • Thin bezels MSRP: $999.99 New hardware, powerful AI tools Packed with a lengthy suite of new AI features, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is the 6.7-inch-sized base-model of the S24 series. Sharing most specs and features with the standard S24 model, the S24 Plus offers a larger battery, more storage space, 12GB of RAM, and a bump to Quad HD resolution. Built for those that want a larger display, but are not interested in the very best features available only in the S24 Ultra. See price at Samsung 512GB See price at Amazon 256GB See price at Amazon 512GB

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 200MP camera • ProVisual Engine • Up to 1TB of storage • New AI tools MSRP: $1,299.99 The best of the best in the S24 series Samsung's true flagship device, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers the very best specs and features from any Galaxy phone to date. Ai and camera functions are the name of the game, with a 200MP primary camera, 50MP 5x telephoto, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide shooters. Smaller display bezels, 2,600 nit display, 5,000 mAh battery, an advanced cooling vapor chamber, up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and 12GB of RAM make for a powerful mobile computing system. The new ProVisual Engine offers AI-powered camera tools for photo and video capture. See price at Samsung 512GB See price at Amazon 256GB See price at Amazon 512GB See price at Samsung 1TB

