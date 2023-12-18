Galaxy S24 series could come with Gorilla Glass Armor, in these RAM and storage variants

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series will be one of the biggest launches of 2024, and we’re very excited and eager to get our hands on the trio of devices. We’re still a few weeks away from launch, though, so we have to make do with leaks to satiate our hunger. The latest leak around the devices lists all the expected RAM and storage variants and the possibility of the Galaxy S24 series featuring Corning’s latest Gorilla Glass variation.

Leaker Arsène Lupin has shared a list of Galaxy S24 series RAM and storage variants alongside the colors for each device. As per this leak, the Galaxy S24 series will come in the following configurations:

Samsung Galaxy S24: 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage 8GB + 256GB

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage 12GB + 512GB

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage 12GB + 512GB 12GB + 1TB

Note that these mentioned colors may be the more widely available colors for the device. Samsung also usually has a few Samsung.com exclusive colors, often for the Ultra smartphone.