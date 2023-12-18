Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Galaxy S24 series could come with Gorilla Glass Armor, in these RAM and storage variants
- A new leak lays out the RAM and storage variants of the Galaxy S24 series, starting at 8GB + 128GB for the Galaxy S24 and maxing out at 12GB + 1TB for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
- The leak also indicates that the phone will be available in Gray, Black, Violet, and Yellow colors.
- Separately, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to come with Corning’s newest Gorilla Glass Armor scratch-resistant glass.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 series will be one of the biggest launches of 2024, and we’re very excited and eager to get our hands on the trio of devices. We’re still a few weeks away from launch, though, so we have to make do with leaks to satiate our hunger. The latest leak around the devices lists all the expected RAM and storage variants and the possibility of the Galaxy S24 series featuring Corning’s latest Gorilla Glass variation.
Leaker Arsène Lupin has shared a list of Galaxy S24 series RAM and storage variants alongside the colors for each device. As per this leak, the Galaxy S24 series will come in the following configurations:
- Samsung Galaxy S24: Expected in Gray, Black, Violet, and Yellow colors:
- 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage
- 8GB + 256GB
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Expected in Gray, Black, Violet, and Yellow colors:
- 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage
- 12GB + 512GB
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Expected in Gray, Black, Violet, and Yellow colors:
- 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage
- 12GB + 512GB
- 12GB + 1TB
Note that these mentioned colors may be the more widely available colors for the device. Samsung also usually has a few Samsung.com exclusive colors, often for the Ultra smartphone.
Leaker Ice Universe reposted a leak from a second source that claims that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will come with GG Armor. This could be Corning’s newest version of Gorilla Glass.
Gorilla Glass Armor could thus succeed Gorilla Glass Victus 2 in Corning’s lineup of scratch-resistant glass for smartphones.
We’ve yet to receive official confirmation from Samsung on these details, so take them with a pinch of salt. We’ll have to wait until the launch event to get the final list of colors, RAM, and storage configurations.