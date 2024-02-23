Galaxy S24's first update with camera and display fixes is rolling out globally

TL;DR Samsung is rolling out the first update to the Galaxy S24 series.

The company had previously announced that it would roll out an update with a Vividness slider in Display settings and plenty of camera fixes and improvements.

The update also comes with a February 1, 2024, security patch level.

Whenever a new phone is released, companies usually roll out a software update within the first few weeks that fixes some of the issues that reviewers and early adopters find on the phone. It is a fairly common exercise, as no matter how hard you try, the first wave of customers always discovers some bugs and issues. With the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, customers have found problems and annoyances, but Samsung had surprisingly not taken action. Thankfully, that is now changing, as the Galaxy S24 series is receiving its first One UI 6.1 update that brings fixes and improvements for the camera and display.

Samsung had announced last week that an update was coming to the Galaxy S24 series, and now, the update is finally rolling out across regions like the US, EU, and India. This is what I received on my Galaxy S24 Ultra unit in India:

The update changelog is surprisingly devoid of information for this release of One UI 6.1. The update does come with the February 1, 2024, security patch level and is ~675MB in size as an incremental OTA update.

Samsung’s update announcement mentions a new “Vividness” slider under Settings > Display > Screen Mode > Advanced settings, and we can confirm that it has been added in this update.

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

The Galaxy S24 series ships with a display tuned for a more natural color experience. However, some users found it dull, especially when compared to previous Samsung flagships. Adding a vividness control slider serves both sets of users.

Samsung also mentioned in its announcement that the update brings several camera improvements, including upgrades to the device’s zoom functions, Portrait Mode, Nightography, rear camera video shooting capabilities, and more. Without a detailed changelog, we’ll have to test the device to figure out what has changed and if it has improved.

Have you received the update on your Galaxy S24 series device? What changes have you spotted? Let us know in the comments below!

