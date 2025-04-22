Samsung is now selling Galaxy S24 series with One UI 7 straight out of the box

TL;DR Samsung is now offering Certified Re-Newed Galaxy S24 devices that include One UI 7 preinstalled.

These refurbished phones come with a new battery, a one-year warranty, a $250 minimum trade-in discount for a limited time, and the option to buy Samsung Care Plus for added peace of mind.

Pricing for the phones under the Certified Re-Newed program starts at $620 for the 128GB Galaxy S24 and goes up to $1,140 for the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The wait for One UI 7 for Galaxy S24 series users has been quite wild. The beta program itself was delayed, and then ran through for several months, only for the stable update to arrive first for the Galaxy S25 series and stay exclusive to it for a couple of months. When the S24’s One UI 7 finally began rolling out in the stable branch, a bug forced Samsung to pull it back. The update has finally resumed, but S24 users in the US are still left waiting. Surprisingly, if you buy a renewed Galaxy S24 that Samsung is now selling, you will get One UI 7 right out of the box!

Samsung’s Certified Re-Newed program offers customers renewed and refurbished smartphones and backs them with extensive testing, genuine parts, and assembly by Samsung engineers. Through its partner Apkudo, Samsung tests and validates all devices to ensure quality and reliability in the secondary market. Starting today, Samsung is offering the Galaxy S24 series as part of its Certified Re-Newed program.

Each “certified renewed” smartphone comes with a one-year warranty, the same as that offered on brand-new Galaxy smartphones, and also packs a brand-new battery. The press release mentions that the Galaxy S24 series here also comes with One UI 7 straight out of the box, with Galaxy AI features like Live Translate, Chat and Note Assist, and more. There’s a chance that these devices had the One UI 7 update applied before it was pulled, or perhaps Samsung ships the phones only after One UI 7 rollout resumes for the Galaxy S24 series in the US. Either way, you should still check for a software update after you unbox the device to ensure you are on the latest available firmware.

The Galaxy S24 series under the Certified Re-Newed program comes in the following colors and storage at the mentioned prices: Galaxy S24 (Onyx Black): $619.99 for 128GB $669.99 for 256GB

Galaxy S24 Plus (Onyx Black): $799.99 for 256GB $919.99 for 512GB

Galaxy S24 Ultra (Titanium Black): $1,019.99 for 256GB $1,139.99 for 512GB

Under this program, customers can also trade in their older phones for a renewed phone, getting a minimum of $250 guaranteed value for a limited time. This makes the devices an even better deal than buying a pre-owned device straight from a previous buyer, as the devices here pack in a new battery, come with a warranty, and offer a trade-in discount. You can also purchase Samsung Care Plus or Samsung Care Plus with Theft and Loss protection for added peace of mind.

