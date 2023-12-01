Galaxy S24 series passes through FCC, putting an end to chipset confusion

TL;DR The Galaxy S24 series has been spotted in the FCC database.

These filings strongly suggest that some S24 and S24 Plus models will offer a Snapdragon chip.

We’ve already seen loads of Samsung Galaxy S24 series rumors, and we’re expecting plenty more leaks as we head into 2024. Now, it looks like Samsung‘s upcoming phones have appeared in a regulatory filing, revealing even more about the handsets.

The Galaxy S24 series made appearances in the FCC regulatory database. We’ve got a host of model numbers here, with SM-S928U and SM-S928B lining up with the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Meanwhile, filings for phones with model numbers SM-S921U and SM-S921B correspond to the base Galaxy S24. Otherwise, we’ve also got listings with model numbers SM-S926B and SM-S926U, lining up with the Galaxy S24 Plus.

Snapdragon power for S24 and S24 Plus A deep dive into the FCC filings yields a few nuggets of information. Perhaps the most interesting detail we spotted upon a deeper investigation is seen in the base Galaxy S24 listing, as it mentions the use of a Qualcomm modem and the chip designer’s Smart Transmit power-saving technology. Check out the screenshot below.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S24 Plus’s FCC filing mentions a Qualcomm modem and Smart Transmit functionality too. There’s also mention of a Samsung LSI chipset, although we’re guessing this silicon is related to connectivity and/or power management.

Nevertheless, the reference to a Snapdragon modem all but confirms that at least some Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus models will arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. After all, Samsung uses its own modems for Exynos chipsets.

There have been several rumors regarding the choice of chipset in base and Plus models. One claim pointed to these phones only being equipped with Exynos power. More recently, a Korean outlet asserted that only US Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus models would be equipped with Snapdragon power while models in the rest of the world would pack Exynos chipsets. This filing strongly suggests that Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus phones in the US will indeed pack Snapdragon power at the very least.

The one thing these sources all seem to settle on, however, is that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available with Snapdragon horsepower around the world. And the phone’s FCC documents do mention a Qualcomm modem and Smart Transmit tech, per the screenshot below.

Galaxy S24 series: What else did we learn? Otherwise, the Galaxy S24’s documentation points to Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E support, and reverse wireless charging, but no UWB connectivity. Meanwhile, the S24 Plus filing lists the above features as well as UWB support.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra’s FCC listing points to reverse wireless charging, UWB support, and Wi-Fi 7 capabilities. There’s no word on whether it’ll get Bluetooth 5.3 or Bluetooth 5.4, though.

We’ve also got a listing for a new S Pen, bearing a similar model number to the Galaxy S24 Ultra (EJ-PS928). In fact, the S24 Ultra’s filing mentions the handset being tested with the S Pen. This isn’t a surprise given that the Ultra line has supported an S Pen since 2021 and has offered a dedicated S Pen slot since 2022. Furthermore, leaked Galaxy S24 Ultra renders indeed show an S Pen slot.

Nevertheless, we’re getting a clearer picture of what to expect when the Galaxy S24 series eventually launches. The phones are tipped to launch in mid-January, making for an earlier launch compared to the S23 range.

