There might be good news for Galaxy S24 series pricing

TL;DR Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series could reportedly have the same price as the S23 range.

It’s believed that this price freeze is due to the decision to use both Exynos and Snapdragon chips.

It’s unclear whether any price freeze would apply to all markets or specific locales.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S24 series in a few weeks, and we’ve already got a decent idea of the specs and features. Pricing is another matter, though, but a Korean outlet may have given us a hint.

The Korea Economic Daily reports (h/t: Revegnus on X) that the Galaxy S24 series could maintain the same price as the current Galaxy S23 range. It’s believed that Samsung has a goal of selling 33 million Galaxy S24 series devices due to this price freeze — a 10% increase over the Galaxy S23 series.

The outlet suggests that Samsung’s dual-sourcing strategy for processors will help the Galaxy S24 series to maintain pricing.

Samsung is widely expected to adopt a Snapdragon chipset for the top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus are tipped to have a Snapdragon or in-house Exynos processor, depending on the region. We recently came across evidence that suggests the US could get Snapdragon models across the board.

It’s entirely possible that any potential Galaxy S24 series price freeze only applies to specific regions. For what it’s worth, the Galaxy S23 series shipped with Snapdragon chips only and had the same price as the S22 series in the US. However, the 2023 Galaxy phones saw price hikes in many other locales.

