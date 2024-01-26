Galaxy AI may have helped the Galaxy S24 series break a pre-order record

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series has broken the pre-sale record for Galaxy S phones in Korea.

The new phones also broke Samsung’s record for daily average pre-order sales.

Samsung peeled the curtain back on the Galaxy S24 series last week, touting a variety of AI capabilities. The Korean brand allowed users around the world to pre-order the devices ahead of the January 31 in-store sale date, and it looks like pre-orders are off to a good start in one market.

Maeil Business News reports that the Galaxy S24 range has set an all-time pre-sale record for the Galaxy S series in its home market of Korea. The new phones reportedly sold 1.21 million units after a week of pre-orders. By comparison, the Galaxy S23 series sold 1.09 million units after a week of pre-sales in Korea.

The Galaxy Note 10 series still holds the overall pre-sale record for Samsung. The Note 10 range sold 1.3 million units during its pre-sale period, which lasted for 11 days. However, the outlet pointed out that the Galaxy S24 series broke the record for daily average sales, delivering an average of 173,000 units during the pre-order period versus 125,000 units for the Galaxy Note 10 range.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra accounted for 60% of S24 devices sold during this pre-sale period. Interestingly, the S24 Plus was in second place with 21%, while the base S24 accounted for 19% of all models sold during this window. It’s believed that Titanium Gray was the most popular S24 Ultra color option, while Marble Gray was the top option for the S24 and S24 Plus.

We’re keen to see whether Samsung can maintain this momentum for the next few months, particularly in light of Apple grabbing the top spot for annual shipments.

