Hot smartphone deals: The best Samsung and Google phones are on sale!

The Samsung deals come straight from the manufacturer’s official website, and you must select not to trade-in a device for the discounts to apply. In the case of the Galaxy S24 Plus, the offer applies to all colors available, but this is not the case for the Ultra model. The $500 savings only apply to the Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange color models. The rest are only $300 off.

On the other hand, the Google Pixel 9 series discounts are all automatically applied on Amazon. These discounts also apply to all available color versions.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Plus

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra The best of the best in the S24 series Samsung's true flagship device, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers the very best specs and features from any Galaxy phone to date. Ai and camera functions are the name of the game, with a 200MP primary camera, 50MP 5x telephoto, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide shooters. Smaller display bezels, 2,600 nit display, 5,000 mAh battery, an advanced cooling vapor chamber, up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and 12GB of RAM make for a powerful mobile computing system. The new ProVisual Engine offers AI-powered camera tools for photo and video capture. See price at Samsung Save $500.00

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus New hardware, powerful AI tools Packed with a lengthy suite of new AI features, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is the 6.7-inch-sized base-model of the S24 series. Sharing most specs and features with the standard S24 model, the S24 Plus offers a larger battery, more storage space, 12GB of RAM, and a bump to Quad HD resolution. Built for those that want a larger display, but are not interested in the very best features available only in the S24 Ultra. See price at Samsung Save $250.00

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is right around the corner. The S24 series is still great, though, and this is one of the best times to get the 2024 models at a discount. Sasmung is likely trying to get rid of stock, and the current discounts seem to suggest this. Both the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Plus are very heavily discounted right now!

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is currently as low as $799.99! Remember, this is a 1,299.99 flagship phone. You really can’t go wrong with it if you’re getting it at a $500 discount. This device has powerful specs, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM. The display is also gorgeous. The Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel measures 6.8 inches, has a 3,120 x 1,440 resolution, and features a 120Hz refresh rate.

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

We were also big fans of the titanium build, sleek design, and update commitment. You’ll get seven years of upgrades! The camera system is also impressive, and it has been on our list of the best camera phones pretty much since its launch.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is also a great option if you prefer saving a bit more. This one is currently $749.99, saving you $50 bucks. You won’t miss out on much, either. It has a slightly smaller 6.7-inch display. The battery is 100mAh smaller at 4,900mAh. Of course, it also lacks the S Pen, which is likely the Ultra model’s strongest lure. Everything is pretty much the same.

At a $50 upgrade, we think going for the flagship model is worth it. That said, you could save that money if you don’t mind the downgrades listed above.

Google Pixel 9 series

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series’ biggest competitor is Google’s Pixel 9 series. These devices are newer, launched in August 2024. The Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL are currently $150 off.

You’ll find some more significant differences between the three main models. You’ll get Google’s newest Tensor G4 processor regardless of which Pixel 9 handset you pick, but things change in most other departments.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The base Pixel 9 has 12GB of RAM, while the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL get 16GB. The Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL both get a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro XL has a 6.8-inch panel. The resolution gets sharper as you upgrade, though, ranging from Full HD+ to 2,992 x 1.344. They all have OLED panels, though, as well as 120Hz refresh rates.

If you care for camera quality, you are better off getting either of the Pro versions. These get a triple-camera system with a 50MP shooter and two 48MP cameras. The base Pixel 9 has one 50MP and one 48MP camera. Additionally, both the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro have a 4,700mAh battery, while the Pro XL gets upgraded to 5,060mAh.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold The Fold goes Pro. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is Google's most impressive foldable to date, offering a 6.3-inch exterior display, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. When you're ready for more, unfold to access the 8-inch interior display. Solid cameras, a decent battery, and top-notch software support round out this monster of a device. See price at Amazon Save $300.00 Limited Time Deal!

We wanted to create a separate little section for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, as the device is in a whole other category. This is one of the best foldable devices! If you’re into these niche smartphones, you’ll know they can be way too expensive. It’s currently $300 off, but the discounted price is still pretty high at $1,499. Regardless, it’s still to buy it at this price, instead of paying $1,799.

Interestingly enough, the most expensive Pixel 9 series isn’t the best. The camera system is inferior, the battery is smaller at 4,650mAh, and it charges slower at 21W wired and 7.5W wireless. What makes it so pricey is its unique form factor and novelty factor.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Again, this is a foldable phone. The larger 8-inch internal LTPO OLED is gorgeous and offers more real estate when needed. If you don’t need a large screen, you can also use the external 6.3-inch screen, which is more akin to regular smartphone screens. These are really hot deals, especially the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra one. We’re not sure how long these offers will last. You might want to get your phone sooner rather than later!

