Galaxy S24 Plus renders leak: iPhone-style flat edges, but what else?

TL;DR Renders showing the apparent Galaxy S24 Plus have been posted online.

The images show off a phone with iPhone-style flat edges.

It’s believed the phone will be slightly taller, thicker, and narrower than the S23 Plus.

We’ve already gotten our first apparent looks at the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra via a trusted leaker. Now, we’ve got a close look at the purported Galaxy S24 Plus.

GizNext has posted renders and a 360-degree video showing the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. The images reveal a similar design compared to the base Galaxy S24. Check them out below.

That means you’re looking at a phone with iPhone-style flat edges instead of the S23 Plus’s rounded edges. We’ve also got a UWB antenna strip on the right edge. The rear cover seems identical to the current phone though, featuring individual camera cutouts. We’ve also got a flat display once again.

Leaked Galaxy S24 Plus design: Hot or not? 157 votes Hot 64 % Not 36 %

Otherwise, the outlet reports that the Galaxy S24 Plus measures 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.75mm. That makes it a little taller, narrower, and thicker than the current Samsung phone. But the difference in dimensions doesn’t seem huge by any measure (heh).

Current Galaxy S24 Plus rumors point to the return of Exynos power in some capacity, a 4,900mAh battery, and notable camera software improvements. We’ll undoubtedly see more rumors and leaks drop ahead of the expected January launch window. Either way, it seems like the company is insistent on using flat edges in 2024.

Comments