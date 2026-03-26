One UI 8.5 beta is coming soon for the Galaxy S24 series, and here's the leaked changelog

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is preparing to bring the One UI 8.5 beta to the Galaxy S24 series, Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, S24 FE, and S25 FE.

The changelog for the update has already leaked for the Galaxy S24 series and Galaxy Z Fold 6, while One UI 8.5 forum pages have been spotted for them, as well as the Galaxy S24 FE, S25 FE, and Z Flip 6.

New features coming with One UI 8.5 include Bixby with natural language capabilities, standalone antioxidant measurements on Galaxy Watches, partial screen recording, revamped battery interface, and more.

Samsung is finally gearing up to expand the One UI 8.5 beta program, as Tarun Vats on X has spotted builds and changelogs for the Galaxy S24 series and Galaxy Z Fold 6, while One UI 8.5 forum pages have been spotted for these, plus the Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S25 FE, and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Here’s the full One UI 8.5 changelog for the Galaxy S24 series: Galaxy AI: Continuous image generation: Keep creating without stopping. Photo Assist now lets you generate AI images using different Photo assist features without saving each iteration. When you’re done, you can review all your creations in your history and pick your favorites.

Bixby: Smarter device control: Talk to Bixby in your own words. Bixby is now better at finding the setting or feature you need, even if you don’t use exact commands or feature names. Just say what you need and let Bixby do the rest. Ask anything, anytime: Whether you need a quick answer or detailed information, just ask Bixby for an instant response. There’s no need to spend time on multiple searches or switching between apps. Conversation history: Looking back at past conversations with Bixby is easier than ever. You can now access your conversation history from the side panel in the Bixby app.

Connectivity: Storage share: Access your files anywhere. Files from your other Samsung phones, tablets, and PCs are available in the My Files app on your phone. You can also access your phone’s tiles on other Samsung devices, even your TV. Quickly connect to Smart View devices: Connect to your favorite display faster. You can now add a shortcut on your home screen to instantly mirror your phone’s screen to a TV or other display device. Enhanced Auracast features: It’s easier than ever to listen to and broadcast sound with Auracast. Options for both broadcasting and listening are now located in the Audio broadcast menu in Settings.

Quick Share: Avoid unwanted sharing requests: You can now set Quick Share to only receive files from other devices signed in to your Samsung account or Google account. Photo sharing suggestions: Share photos with the right people faster. When you share pictures that include friends or family, Quick Share can recognize who’s in them and suggest sharing directly with those people.

Home and Lock screens: Automatic Lock screen layout: Wallpapers with pictures of people or pets now fit perfectly every time. When you choose a photo for your Lock screen, the layout adjusts automatically so the clock and widgets don’t cover important parts of the picture. More customizable clock fonts: Personalize your Lock screen clock. You can now adjust the thickness of more font styles to match your preferred look.

Weather: Enhanced weather widget: Quickly check upcoming precipitation in the Weather widget on your Home screen. The widget now shows a graph if precipitation is expected in the next few hours. Pollen index: Check how much pollen is in the air to help manage your allergies. You can check pollen levels for trees, grass, and ragweed.

Clock: Weather alarm background: Wake up to an alarm that gets you ready for the day’s weather. Your alarm screen can now show the current weather conditions as a background when it rings. Time zone converter: Compare time zones at a glance. The new slider in the Clock app makes it easy to check the time difference between places around the world.

Samsung Health: Enhanced weekly reports: See a fuller picture of your health each week. Weekly reports now include data from your medication tracker and mindfulness sessions. Upgraded Sharing Experience: Share your workouts your way. Mix and match your exercise stats with photos from your workout to create the perfect social media post. Start meditations from your watch: Find calm right from your wrist. You can now start favorite or recommended meditations directly on your Galaxy Watch without picking up your phone. Antioxidant measurements from your watch: Check your antioxidant levels anytime. Measure directly from your Galaxy Watch even if it’s not connected to your phone. Works with Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Security and privacy: Theft protection: Keep your phone and data safe in case it is lost or stolen. Turn on Failed authentication lock to automatically lock the screen in case there are too many failed attempts to verify your identity using your fingerprints, PIN, pattern, or password. Identity check also protects even more settings before. Turn off Auto blocker temporarily: If you need to temporarily disable Auto blocker’s security protection, a new option lets you turn it on automatically 30 minutes later, so you don’t forget.

Battery and Power: Revamped battery info: See your battery use more clearly. The redesigned Battery settings screen makes it easier to check remaining time, charging status, and daily usage over the past week. Improved Power saving: Use Power saving to make your battery last longer without charging. Choose Standard for moderate savings and customizable limits, or choose Maximum to tum off all non-essential features and make your battery last as long as possible.

Accessibility: Easily control Bluetooth hearing aids: Access settings for your Bluetooth hearing aids directly from the Accessibility shortcut. A pop-up will appear that lets you change your hearing program, turn Ambient sound on or off, and more. Control magnification with mouse or keyboard: Keep what you need magnified in view with these new options. You can make the magnified area follow the cursor as you type or move when you change focus using the keyboard. When using a mouse, you can make the magnified area shift as you move the pointer to the edge of the screen. Dwell action and Corner actions: The Auto action after pointer stops feature has been divided into 2 features. Dwell action lets you set custom actions when your mouse stops moving for a certain amount of time. Corner actions let you set a different action for each corner of the screen.

Even more improvements: Direct voicemail: Can’t answer right now? Let callers record a voice message directly on your phone that you can listen to later. The message will appear on your screen as it’s being recorded so you can answer at any time. More customizable quick panel: Arrange your quick settings just the way you like them. You can now add, remove, reorder, and reorganize controls in the quick panel. Early alerts for reminders: Get alerts before reminders are due to make sure you don’t forget important tasks. You can choose how far in advance to get an alert for each reminder. Partial screen recording: Include only what you need in your screen recordings. You can now select only the part of the screen that you want to record. Calculator nudges: Save time on calculations. Numbers and formulas copied to your clipboard will be suggested when you open Calculator so you can enter them with a quick tap. Keep window sizes in DeX: DeX now remembers your app window sizes and positions. When you open an app again, it appears just as you left it.



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For the Galaxy S24 series, the One UI 8.5 Beta 1 build could be labeled S928BXXU5ZZCD in some regions, while the Z Fold 6’s Beta 1 build could be labeled F956BXXU3ZZCD.

One UI 8.5 forum pages have been spotted for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6. All of this suggests that Samsung is preparing to expand the One UI 8.5 beta program to these phones in the coming days and weeks.

Samsung’s One UI 8.5 rollout is slow as molasses. Despite Android 17 being out for many months now, Samsung has only blessed the new Galaxy S26 series with a stable release. One UI 8.5 beta programs are live for the Galaxy S25 series, and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7. That’s a tiny list of supported devices given Samsung’s vast portfolio. Even for the S25 series, we’re now at the eighth beta release. We hope Samsung allocates more resources towards developing, testing, and rolling out stable One UI 8.5 releases to its phones and tablets.

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