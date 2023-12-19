One UI 6.1 could bring a Pixel-like Video Boost feature to the Galaxy S24 series

DavidMa05368498

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S24 series will reportedly get exclusive AI features for video processing and editing.

An AI video processing feature is expected to improve low-light videos, reduce graininess in clips, and enhance stability as well as exposure.

Another AI tool will allow users to remove a subject from a video.

Samsung is betting big on AI features to make the Galaxy S24 series attractive to buyers. Generative AI and AI processing are all the rage right now, and Samsung plans to jump all in with its upcoming flagships. Not only has the company deemed all the handsets in the new S series line as “AI Phones,” but it’s also expected to bring a ton of new AI-assisted features with its next big One UI 6.1 software update.

Naturally, One UI 6.1 should first debut on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, which will also have hardware capable of processing AI tasks on-device. According to tipster Bennett Buhner on X (formerly Twitter), a few One UI 6.1 AI features will be exclusive to the new Samsung phones. Two of them are features that will improve the video recording and editing experience on the phones.

One UI 6.1 Features for Galaxy S24 series!!! Galaxy S24 series will be so powerful, offering many new AI features, and some are EXCLUSIVE!!! – AI features: • (EXLUSIVE) AI processing for VIDEOS: This processing will improve low light performance, reduce grainienss, improve… pic.twitter.com/nVyyM99ip0 — BenIt Bruhner Pro (@BennettBuhner) December 18, 2023

Per Buhner, The Galaxy S24 series will be equipped with AI processing abilities for videos. It’s unclear whether the task will happen on-device or if the processing will be done on the cloud, like the Pixel 8 Pro’s Video Boost feature. However, the feature is expected to improve low-light video, reduce graininess in clips, and enhance stability as well as exposure.

One UI 6.1 will also reportedly allow Galaxy S24 series users to erase subjects from a video. “AI will then process an entire video to erase the selected subject as best as possible,” the tipster claims.

Apart from video-based AI features, the long-rumored AI chatbot is also expected to be a Galaxy S24 series exclusive with One UI 6.1. However, the tipster is uncertain if the chatbot will be available at launch or will be added later.

