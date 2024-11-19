The precursor update to One UI 7 is here for the Galaxy S24 series

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is now rolling out the November 2024 security patch for the Galaxy S24 series.

This could be the last One UI 6.1-based update before the One UI 7 beta rolls out.

It’s essential to download the latest security patch before updating to the One UI 7 beta.

Samsung is now rolling out the November security update for the Galaxy S24 series. The update is currently rolling out in Samsung’s home country, South Korea, and a US version of the software should follow very soon.

Thanks to tipster Tarun Vats, we know that the November security update for the Galaxy S24 lineup weighs around 600MB and comes with build versions S928NKSU4AXK4/ S928NOKR4AXK4/S928NKSU4AXK4. The software is still One UI 6.1, but the tipster notes that the latest patch will be essential before you can update to the upcoming One UI 7 beta.

With the November update now out for Samsung’s 2024 flagships, the Android 15-based One UI 7 update should not be far behind. In fact, One UI 7 is expected to roll out to developers and beta users sometime this week. It may even land today, as a previous leak had predicted it would become available post-November 18.

We’ll keep our eyes peeled for the One UI 7 update and let you know when it starts rolling out.

