These are your favorite Android 15 features, and one of them isn't even live yet

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Android 15 is a surprisingly feature-packed update, even though it does not come off as such a significant update. Considering how incremental several past updates have been, Android 15 features a lot of good changes that enhance the overall platform experience. We asked you what your favorite features are, and here are the results!

The most favored Android 15 feature is the set of theft-deterrent changes coming with this update, in addition to the other Theft Detection features rolling out to the wider platform. Android 15, in particular, locks down sensitive settings like SIM removal and Find My Device to require authentication. It also comes with enhancements to Factory Reset Protection (FRP) that prevent bypassing the setup wizard and blocks adding a new Google account and installing new apps when FRP is active. This set of features got 1,006 votes, emerging as the top feature at 20.8% vote share.

Private Space comes a close second as the crowd favorite, garnering 903 votes and an 18.7% vote share. Private Space lets you hide apps on Google Pixel smartphones, removing the need for a third-party app to hide your installed apps.

App Pairs takes third place, with over 784 users voting it as their favorite feature, giving it a 16.2% vote share. App Pairs caters to large-screen devices, namely tablets and foldables, so it is indeed surprising the feature got these many votes. App Pairs lets you save your favorite split-screen app combination to your home screen for quick access. Just click on the created app pair icon to launch the preset split-screen configuration.

Satellite messaging comes in at fourth place, with over 630 users voting for it, giving it a 13.1% vote share. This is also surprising — while Android 15 supports satellite messaging per se, it still falls onto your carrier to enable the feature for your region and your device. The feature also differs from emergency satellite messaging, a Pixel 9 exclusive that launched with Android 14.

The other Android 15 features had less than 10% votes to their name. Adaptive Vibration had the potential to break out as one of the top favorites, and we can see it coming in handy for people who receive a lot of notifications.

Have you tried out Android 15 yet? Or are you waiting for your OEM to update your phone with their specific UX skin? If you’ve tried out a skinned Android 15 beta, let us know your favorite feature in the comments below!

