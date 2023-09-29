It's only September but we've already got our first look at the Galaxy S24

TL;DR Apparent Samsung Galaxy S24 renders have been posted online.

The images and a 360-degree video show a phone with polished, flat edges.

We’re expecting the Galaxy S24 series to launch early in 2024, and a few leaks have already appeared online. Now, a trusted source is going one step further by releasing Galaxy S24 renders and a 360-degree video.

Steve ‘OnLeaks’ Hemmerstoffer and SmartPrix posted base Galaxy S24 renders and a video, giving us a good idea of what to expect from the cheapest S24 model.

The images show a Samsung phone that looks similar to the Galaxy S23, save for completely flat, polished edges. This is a departure from the current phone’s slightly rounded edges.

You’ve also got near-identical rear camera cutouts here, a flat panel with a center-mounted punch-hole cutout, and a white color scheme.

The video also gives us a look at a light blue color option. The clip and one of the renders also show an apparent UWB antenna strip below the power button. This would be an upgrade for the base Galaxy flagship line, which has lacked UWB connectivity until now.

Otherwise, the sources report that the Galaxy S24 measures 147 x 70.5 x 7.6mm, making it slightly taller and narrower than the Galaxy S23. You’ve got the same thickness here, though.

We’re expecting the Galaxy S24 series to launch in January or February 2024, but we’re sure that there’ll be plenty more leaks and rumors dropping until then.

