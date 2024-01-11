Need hand-on time with the new Galaxy S24 series? Samsung is organizing something for you

Samsung

TL;DR Samsung is hosting Galaxy Experience Spaces in nine cities worldwide starting January 17.

The pop-ups will allow people to experience the new flagships and their Galaxy AI features.

Samsung’s Reserve offers are also available until January 16 and will give you $50 credit when you pre-order the S24 series.

Now that CES 2024 is out of the way, it’s almost time for the next big thing — the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Samsung is all set for the San Jose Unpacked 2024 event on January 17 and will also be hosting Galaxy Experience Spaces all around the world on the same day.

Samsung says the pop-ups will allow people to experience the new Galaxy S24 series and its Galaxy AI features. The Galaxy Experience Spaces will be hosted in eight cities, including New York City, Bangkok, Barcelona, Berlin, Dubai, London, Paris and Seoul. In New York, the pop-up will be located at 50 W 34th St. and will be open to everyone starting January 17 through February 16.

Samsung has also opened up its US Reserve offers for the new Galaxy S24 series. These offers are valid until January 16. Customers who reserve a Galaxy device through Samsung’s website or app will receive a $50 credit when they pre-order and purchase the device. Reserving a new Galaxy S24 is free, and you can always choose not to pre-order the device when it goes on sale.

