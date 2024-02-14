Samsung's next update for the Galaxy S24 promises to improve the camera and display

TL;DR Samsung has announced that the upcoming February update for the Galaxy S24 series will improve its display and camera experiences.

The phones will get a Vividness slider for adjusting the display saturation.

Improvements for the camera include the device’s zoom functions, Portrait Mode, Nightography, rear camera video shooting capabilities, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series has been out for a few weeks now, and surprisingly, the phones have not received any updates yet. Companies usually roll out an update in the first few weeks to fix the first wave of reported issues on the phone, and this update seemed to be missing for the Galaxy S24 series. Samsung has now announced that an update is coming, and it has highlighted some of the changes we expect to see.

Samsung does not usually announce updates outside of its major One UI updates, so this announcement strays away from tradition. According to Samsung’s announcement, the next update to the Galaxy S24 series will come with a “Vividness” slider under Settings > Display > Advanced settings.

The Galaxy S24 series ships with a display tuned for a more natural color experience, but some users find it dull, especially when compared to previous Samsung flagships. Offering a vividness control slider should serve both sets of users.

Further, the update will bring several camera improvements, including upgrades to the device’s zoom functions, Portrait Mode, Nightography, rear camera video shooting capabilities, and more. Specific changes are not mentioned in the announcement, but there have been a few complaints from users about the Galaxy S24’s camera, with issues like shutter lag, motion blur, and image shifting being quite common.

The updates for the Galaxy S24 series are promised to roll out in February. With about half the month left, the update could be just around the corner.

