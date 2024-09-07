A ton of Galaxy S24 FE renders just leaked, showing off all the colors

Android Headlines/Android Authority composite

TL;DR Over two dozen apparent Samsung Galaxy S24 FE renders have been posted online.

The images show the upcoming phone in four colors, including Yellow.

Samsung’s phone is expected to launch in October.

We’ve already seen some Samsung Galaxy S24 FE renders, showing a phone that looks very similar to the Galaxy S24. Now, an outlet has posted more than two dozen renders of the phone, showing the device in several color schemes.

Android Headlines posted 29 images of the Galaxy S24 FE, showing the device in Graphite, Blue, Green, and Yellow color options. We also get a look at the phone from several angles. Check out some pictures below.

I’m a sucker for vibrant phones so I’m glad to see the Yellow S24 FE in particular. It’s unclear whether these are all the final colors or if we should expect additional shades. For what it’s worth, the Galaxy S23 FE was available in six colors, but two of these options were exclusive to Samsung.com.

Otherwise, the renders show a triple rear camera setup with individual camera cutouts, a center-mounted punch-hole cutout on the front, and flat edges. This is all in line with previously leaked images.

The Galaxy S24 FE is expected to offer an Exynos 2400e chipset, a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED screen, and a 4,565mAh battery with the same wired/wireless charging speeds as older FE models. Samsung’s phone is also tipped to have a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP 3x telephoto camera. Galaxy AI features also seem like a no-brainer for the upcoming phone.

