This Galaxy S24 FE camera leak isn't great news for the fans

TL;DR A new leak suggests the Galaxy S24 FE could come with the 50MP ISOCELL GN3 as its primary camera.

This is the same primary camera that is present on the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE, and Galaxy S24.

The Galaxy S24 FE is expected to launch later in the year.

Samsung’s Fan Edition smartphones have their own fan base. The “FE” branding has become popular as an Android flagship alternative, offering a different combination of specifications at a lower price tag. We’re waiting on the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, which will hopefully come later in the year, and now the first set of details are leaking out for the device.

Galaxyclub suggests that the Galaxy S24 FE could come with the 50MP ISOCELL GN3 1/1.57-inch sensor for the primary camera, sporting 1.0μm pixels. If the sensor sounds familiar, it is the same one you can spot in the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE, and Galaxy S24.

If you were hoping for Samsung to push the boundaries with the FE series, you’d be disappointed once again. The Galaxy S23 FE brought some modest camera upgrades, like a better rear camera and a better front camera, so we weren’t expecting the Galaxy S24 FE to reinvent the wheel. Still, an upgrade would have brought back the competitive edge to the Galaxy S24 FE and made it easier to recommend against the competition.

The Galaxy S24 FE is expected to be launched later in the year. Further specifications of the phone are not out yet, and it’s still up in the air whether we’ll see an Exynos SoC or a Snapdragon SoC in the Galaxy S24 FE. Hopefully, we’ll learn more about the device in the coming weeks.

