Poll: Is the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE hot or not?

Samsung’s newest FE model looks and feels more like a flagship than ever before. Now official, the Galaxy S24 FE offers a lot of phone for its upper-mid-range price tag, but is it hot or not?

The phone is a spitting image of the Galaxy S24 Plus. That’s a good thing, considering the Plus is one of the best Android phones and is nearly double the FE’s price. The cheaper model, however, still offers a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen capable of 120Hz and 1,900 nits of peak brightness. It now also offers a 4,700mAh battery, a newer Gorilla Glass protection layer, the promise of Galaxy AI smarts, and seven years of Android updates.

Some caveats, though, make the FE moniker a little less true. For one, there’s the glaring omission of the usual Snapdragon chipset in favor of the Exynos 2400e. Even though our hands-on made clear that the chip is more than capable of daily smartphone tasks, it may be a major drawback for the fans Samsung is chasing with this device.

Then there’s the weight. At 213g, it’s almost 20g heavier than the Galaxy S24 Plus, which it resembles. This will be a heavy disappointment for those craving a more compact FE model.

Finally, those hoping to snag an affordable portable storage bank with a screen will be let down by the 128GB base storage model, starting at $649. If you want another 128GB, you’ll need $709 for the 256GB model, which is encroaching on the Galaxy S24.

So, what do you think of the Galaxy S24 FE? It’s a delicate balancing act for Samsung, packing the phone with fan-friendly features but not making it more attractive than the pure S24 line. This means it has plenty of pros and cons, but does the latter outweigh the former for you? Be sure to vote in our poll above.

