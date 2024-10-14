Get a free $100 gift card when you purchase a Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is amazing, offering some of the best phones of 2024, but we know not everyone wants to spend top dollar on a high-end flagship. There’s also the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, though, which takes the best out of the premium experience, makes some sacrifices, and brings the price down to a more reasonable $649.99. And if you act quickly, you can also score a free $100 gift card! Get a free $100 gift card when you buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE for $649.99

This deal is available from both Amazon and Best Buy, but we’re focusing on the Amazon offer for convenience. That said, you can also go to BestBuy.com and get a free $100 gift card. The only difference is that each retailer will give you a gift card to use with its own stores. According to Amazon, this bundle offer ends on October 20, 2024.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE + $100 Amazon Gift Card Samsung Galaxy S24 FE + $100 Amazon Gift Card Capable phone, valuable compromises The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is a surprisingly minimal downgrade from the flagship Galaxy S24. A solid chipset, similar cameras, large battery, and larger display, the Fan Edition again demonstrates that mid-range phones are worth consideration. See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is an excellent device if you want to get a premium experience without spending much cash. It comes with a design that is nearly identical to that of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. It has the same flat aluminum frame, with a glass back and front.

The AMOLED 2X display measures 6.7 inches and comes with a Full HD+ resolution, as well as a 120Hz refresh rate. One main difference is that there is no Qualcomm version with the S24 FE. Instead, Samsung opted for an Exynos 2400e, which won’t be as powerful, but is still plenty capable. You also get 8GB of RAM. And the camera system is pretty nice for a mid-end device.

You’ll get a 4,700mAh battery, along with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Not impressive, but the battery life should be good enough for most casual users. You can check out our Samsung Galaxy S24 FE hands-on experience for more details.

Remember, you only have until October 20 to take advantage of this offer. Make sure to act quickly if you are getting the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. This is a new phone, so we don’t expect any better deals to come around for some time.

If you want to consider some alternatives, here’s our list of the best budget smartphones. If you don’t mind paying up for a better experience, here’s our list of the best Android phones, overall.

