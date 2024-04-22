Flagship for less: Samsung adds Galaxy S23 to Certified Re-Newed program

TL;DR The Galaxy S23 series is entering the Samsung Certified Re-Newed program.

All three refurbished devices get a one-year warranty and the latest software features.

The base, Plus, and Ultra models are available for $619, $769, and $919, respectively.

If you want a flagship-level Android phone but don’t want to pay the full price, you can check out Samsung’s Certified Re-Newed store to save some money. Today would be a good time to do that, too, as the store is adding a new phone to the list — the Galaxy S23 series.

In case you’re unfamiliar with the Certified Re-Newed program, it is where the firm extends the life of popular but older products. For example, you can pick up a refurbished Galaxy S22 Ultra for only $830. These devices undergo check-ups, get new parts (e.g. batteries, speakers, and more), and go through a variety of tests before being sold so they are almost like new.

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy S23 series will join the program starting today and will be available in the US on the Certified Re-Newed store. So, if you live in the US, you’ll have access to refurbished versions of the base model, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Each of these devices will be given the latest software. Not only will handsets have One UI 6.1, but you’ll also be able to use Galaxy AI features like Circle to Search and Live Translate. On top of that, these phones come with the same one-year warranty as you would get if you were to purchase a new Galaxy S24.

The Galaxy S23 will start at $619 in Phantom Black with 128GB and 256GB storage options. For the Galaxy S23 Plus, it will also be available in Phantom Black and start at $769 with 256GB and 512GB storage options. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, will start at $919 and be available in two colors: Phantom Black and Green. While both colors will have a 256GB storage option, only the Phantom Black model will have a second storage choice of 512GB.

