Galaxy S24 Exynos/Snapdragon country split is likely back with slight changes

TL;DR A new report suggests the global Samsung Galaxy S24 Exynos/Snapdragon split is coming back in nearly the same way it once was.

The major exception would be the Ultra model, which would be Snapdragon in all areas.

Otherwise, it looks like the US would get Snapdragon for all models while the rest of the world would get Exynos for the vanilla and Plus models.

It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster ride for rumors related to the Samsung Galaxy S24 series’ chipsets. First, we thought all models globally would get Snapdragon processors, just like with the Galaxy S23 series. Then, we thought all models globally would be Snapdragon except for the vanilla model. Now, it looks like the rumor mill is suggesting yet another change.

According to the Korean outlet The Elec, Samsung might return to how things were before the Galaxy S23 series. In other words, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Exynos/Snapdragon split would be connected to your global location. Theoretically, the United States would get Snapdragon models across the board, while Korea, Europe, India, and other areas would see Exynos processors. Undoubtedly, this would be the Exynos 2400 chipset Samsung launched just hours ago.

There would be one significant difference in 2024, though. According to The Elec, the Galaxy S24 Ultra would be exempt from the global processor split. That would mean all Galaxy S24 Ultra models, regardless of the worldwide market, would have a Snapdragon processor, undoubtedly the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy.

To summarize, the US (or possibly all of North America) would have Snapdragon chips in the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra. Everywhere else, the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus would be Exynos models, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra would be Snapdragon-based.

This is slightly better than it used to be. With this system, at least everyone worldwide could get a Snapdragon Galaxy S24 — they’d just need to shell out for the Ultra variant. But this is not as good as what we previously thought would happen, which was all models globally having Snapdragon chips except for the vanilla model, which would be Exynos-based in all countries. And it’s certainly not as good as the all-Snapdragon-everywhere situation we had with the Galaxy S23 series.

Obviously, there’s still plenty of time for Samsung to switch up its plans. The Galaxy S24 series isn’t coming out until at least January 2024. However, as time goes on, it’s more likely that this year’s luxury of zero Exynos chips in Galaxy S phones will not repeat itself next year.

