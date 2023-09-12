Samsung Galaxy S24 production info points to early launch

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A report claims Samsung plans to begin mass production of parts for the Galaxy S24 in November.

Samsung started mass production for the S23 in December.

Earlier production could suggest Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy 24 a month early.

Samsung tends to launch its Galaxy S handsets in the first two months of the year. While the last two launches have been in February, it looks like the Galaxy S24 could end up launching in January 2024.

According to a report from the Korean publication ET News, there have been no major changes to the Galaxy S24 supply chain. Samsung’s partners plan to begin mass production of S24 parts in November.

Last year, Samsung’s partners started working on mass production of S23 parts in December. This means these partners plan to enter into production a month earlier than usual.

Part of the reason why production is starting early may have something to do with Samsung wanting to secure stable inventory, the publication says. It may also have something to do with the launch of the iPhone 15.

Entering into mass production a month early suggests that Samsung could move up the launch date of the Galaxy S24 to January. The outlet claims Samsung may want to launch its next phone early to keep the iPhone in check.

This wouldn’t set a new precedent, as Samsung has previously launched its phones in January. It would also follow the recent trend Samsung set with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, which also rolled out two weeks earlier than usual.

This news arrives on the heels of a rumor from yesterday that claimed the S24 would be announced in January. That rumor also suggested that the S24 wouldn’t be the star of the show, but rather Samsung’s anticipated smart ring would have the spotlight.

