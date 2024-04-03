Samsung Galaxy S24 dbrand Grip case review: 40+ cases in one

You probably recognize the name dbrand from its high-quality smartphone skins or snarky social media personality. While dbrand’s phone skins are aesthetically pleasing and provide a paper-thin customization option for your phone, they don’t offer substantial protection against drops or scratches. This is where the dbrand Grip case for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series comes into play.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Our focus is on the Grip case for the Galaxy S24 Plus. dbrand provides extensive details on the design process of this phone case. It’s not just a single type of grip, either. The dbrand Grip case features a micro-dot texture and has glossy grip strips running down both sides, increasing the surface area for your hands to hold onto. Although grip claims are often dismissed as insignificant, dbrand’s combination of textures is a game-changer. The grip strips are thick enough for your fingers to rest between them, and the tiny dots contribute significantly to the overall security in the hand.

However, you’ll notice that the back of the case lacks grip or texture. This is not an oversight but a deliberate design choice by dbrand to allow the integration of their popular skins with the case’s protection. The flat area inside the back lip is perfectly sized to accommodate one of their 44 different skins, which you can interchange at your convenience.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Applying the skin around the camera bump takes a few minutes and requires precision. I would recommend watching dbrand’s instructional video before attempting this. It’s worth noting that the skins are adhesive and, therefore, single-use. If you change skins and want to revert to the old one, you must order a new one from dbrand. Alternatively, you could purchase multiple Grip cases and switch skins that way. Priced at $55 each, it may not be the most economical approach, but you can explore the full range of patterns and purchase a case via the buy button below.

dbrand Grip case for Samsung Galaxy S24 dbrand Grip case for Samsung Galaxy S24 Easily customizable • Easy to hold • Gorgeous designs MSRP: $54.90 One case, over 40 designs The dbrand Grip case joins a tough, grippy case with the company's unique skins that are easy to remove and apply whenever desired. See price at Manufacturer site

Comments