Rejoice, friends: The Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus batteries could get much larger

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR A new rumor suggests the Samsung Galaxy S24 battery could be rated for 4,000mAh.

This would be a return to the battery capacity of the Galaxy S21.

The Galaxy S24 Plus could also get a larger battery, but the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s will probably be the same.

In 2022, Samsung made the bizarre decision to drop the battery capacity of the Galaxy S22 severely to 3,700mAh from the 4,000mAh battery of the Galaxy S21. Unsurprisingly, battery life suffered. With the Galaxy S23 series, Sammy increased the capacity a bit, but the battery still trailed behind what we saw in the Galaxy S21.

Thanks to a new rumor from the Dutch publication Galaxy Club, we think Samsung might finally have gotten back on solid ground. According to Galaxy Club, the Samsung Galaxy S24 battery could be rated at 4,000mAh. That’s a full return to the battery capacity of the Galaxy S21.

Additionally, the Galaxy S24 Plus might also be getting some love in the battery department. Allegedly, it will see a battery rated for 4,900mAh, a 200mAh increase over the Galaxy S23 Plus. Notably, this is the biggest battery ever in a Plus model, trouncing the Galaxy S21 Plus’ previous record of 4,800mAh.

Finally, the Galaxy S24 Ultra should stick with a 5,000mAh battery, just like every other Ultra model.

The Galaxy S24 series should launch early in 2024.

Comments