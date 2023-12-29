You won't need a Samsung phone to benefit from Galaxy S24's AI call translation

TL;DR A new report has shed more light on Samsung’s upcoming AI Live Translate Call feature.

It’s believed that the feature will support the likes of English and Spanish first.

The feature will also work when a Galaxy user is talking to someone with a non-Samsung phone.

Samsung announced the Galaxy AI suite and its Gauss AI model last month, giving us a glimpse at AI-enabled features coming to the Galaxy S24 series. Easily the coolest feature had to be AI Live Translate Call functionality, allowing you to get live translations for calls.

Now, Nikkei Asia has shed more light on this particular feature, confirming that AI Live Translate Call will initially support languages with “the most users,” such as English and Spanish. The outlet explained that the likes of Korean and Japanese will be added thereafter.

Nikkei also reported that this translation feature will work when talking to someone using a non-Samsung phone. That means people with an iPhone, Xiaomi handset, or any other brand’s phone should still be able to benefit from hearing translations when talking to someone with a Galaxy device. This sounds like a no-brainer, but we’re still glad Samsung isn’t arbitrarily limiting this functionality to Galaxy phones on both ends of a call.

These aren’t the only AI features expected on Galaxy S24 series phones. A major One UI 6.1 leak points to features like photo expansion, an AI chatbot, tone adjustments for text, AI-generated wallpapers, and the ability to summarize notes. So there’ll be no shortage of AI-powered features when the new phones launch next month.

Comments