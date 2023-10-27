Samsung teases possible AI camera features coming to Galaxy S24 series

TL;DR Samsung has posted a video showcasing possible AI camera features coming to the Galaxy S24 series.

The features will need a 200MP camera and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to work.

One of the new features allows simultaneous video recording of zoomed-in and zoomed-out angles with a single camera.

Samsung has posted a new video showcasing some cool camera tricks coming to its phones with 200MP cameras and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform. That combination of specs all but confirms these are features we can expect on the Galaxy S24 series, possibly the S24 Ultra.

One of these new camera features likely landing on the Galaxy S24 series is ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace. Samsung says the tech is explicitly meant for 200MP sensors and is powered by proprietary AI tracking technology as well as Qualcomm’s AI engine on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Zoom Anyplace can automatically zoom and track a subject in a video while also capturing full-frame zoomed-out footage of the entire scene simultaneously. That means you get two 4K video views — one zoomed-in and one zoomed-out — from a single camera. The feature works at 2x and 4x zoom lengths. The company claims the colors and video angle remain similar for both zoomed-in and zoomed-out views.

Zoom Anyplace can also track a subject and keep it in focus in real-time as it moves around in a scene. You can also Zoom Anyplace to zoom in or out in any direction while maintaining 4K video resolution.

In addition to Zoom Anyplace, Samsung is also introducing new E2E AI Remosaic tech which promises to reduce image processing time while improving image quality. The company says E2E AI Remosaic makes capturing images up to 2x faster.

