The Galaxy S23 Ultra's 512GB model has never had this low of a price

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be a contender for the best phone of the year. That’s great news for folks who can afford one, but what about those of us who need something a bit cheaper? Well, this Galaxy S23 Ultra deal is for you!

Right now, you can get two configurations of the Galaxy S23 Ultra at steep discounts through Amazon. The 512GB model saves you the most cash by slashing $350 off the list price. However, the 256GB model slashes $250 off and gives you a sub-$1,000 price tag. You’ll need to decide which deal is best for you: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB for $949 ($250 off) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB for $1,029 ($350 off)

Either way, you’re getting a phone that earned a perfect score in our Galaxy S23 Ultra review, which doesn’t happen often. It has the best Android processor of the year, some of the best camera hardware we’ve ever seen in a phone, and an enormous 5,000mAh battery. Its display is a marvel, its build quality is unrivaled, and it even comes with an S Pen slot, making it truly unique amongst other flagship smartphones.

This Galaxy S23 Ultra deal is part of Amazon Prime’s Big Deal Days. Some are calling this Prime Day 2, and the deals are pretty similar. Regardless, there are lots of terrific deals to be found like this one. Unfortunately, they won’t last long. If this deal is up your alley, jump on it quickly so you don’t miss out!

Comments