Got screen issues on your S23 after One UI 6.1? Samsung has a temporary fix

TL;DR Some Galaxy S23 owners have reported unreliable touch input following the One UI 6.1 update.

Samsung noted that this issue is due to the Google app’s Discover feature.

The company suggests you install the latest update and then clear the app’s data and reboot.

Samsung recently released the One UI 6.1 update to older phones, but it turns out that the software brought a few issues too. Fortunately, the Korean brand has revealed a temporary workaround for a touchscreen bug.

Some Galaxy S23 owners reported unreliable touch input on their screens after the update, as the phone only registered touches after several attempts. Now, Samsung confirmed via its Korean-language community forum (h/t: SamMobile) that the issue is related to the Google app’s Discover feature.

The company has also outlined a temporary workaround for the bug, saying users have to update the Google app via the Play Store, clear the app data, and then reboot their phones. The app’s storage can be deleted by tapping Settings > Apps > Google > Storage > Clear data. Check out the screenshots below for a better idea.

Samsung did, however, suggest (via machine translation) that Google was working on a fix for the issue. So we hope that an app update is released soon to address the problem.

This issue also comes after Galaxy S23 series owners reported fingerprint scanner issues after installing One UI 6.1. Some users have addressed the bug by turning off animations for the fingerprint scanner.

