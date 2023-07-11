Samsung Galaxy S23 at $599 is the best Amazon Prime Day deal to get!

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is in full swing, and all three phones in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series are up for grabs with great discounts! The 2023 Samsung flagships are some of the best Android phones you can buy right now. You get Samsung’s industry-leading software updates, best-in-class cameras, slick designs, and the power of the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset across the board.

If you’ve been saving up to purchase a Galaxy S23 device, now may be the best time to buy one from the Amazon Prime Day sale. The platform is offering flat $200 off on the standard 6.1-inch Galaxy S23 and the 6.6-inch Galaxy S23 Plus. That means the vanilla Galaxy S23 is now down from $799 to $599 for the 128GB storage model, and the Galaxy S23 Plus is down from $999 to $799 for the 256GB storage option.

The top-of-the-line 6.8-inch Galaxy S23 Ultra gets the highest discount of $250 during both days of the Prime Day sale. The 256GB variant of the S23 Ultra will be available for $949.99 instead of its regular price of $1,199.99.

Of course, you’ll also have to sign-up for an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of all the Prime Day 2023 deals. You can start your 30-day free trial by hitting the link below.

Comments