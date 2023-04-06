The Galaxy S23 series is a sales hit, and the S23 Ultra is leading the charge

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is reporting higher Galaxy S23 sales than the Galaxy S22 range in several markets.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra accounted for 60% of S23 models sold globally.

There’s no word on sales performance for the US just yet.

Samsung revealed earlier this year that it had some ambitious sales goals for the Galaxy S23 series. Now, it looks like the company might be well on its way to achieving these targets.

Samsung is reporting higher Galaxy S23 series sales than last year’s flagships in several key markets around the world, according to Yonhap News.

For starters, the Korean brand says Galaxy S23 family sales are 1.7 times higher than the Galaxy S22 series in major Latin American countries such as Brazil and Mexico.

Galaxy S23 series sales were 1.5 times higher than the 2022 flagships in Europe and the Middle East, Samsung added. Finally, Samsung reported that Galaxy S23 sales in India were 1.4 times higher than the S22 range.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra leads the pack

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Samsung also noted that it’s already surpassed one million units sold in Korea, although the sales performance in its home market was similar to last year’s phones. The company didn’t disclose sales performance in the US.

The Korean brand also asserted that the Galaxy S23 Ultra was the most popular model globally, accounting for 60% of sales. By comparison, the S23 and S23 Plus accounted for 20% apiece. Samsung previously stated that it expected the S23 Ultra to account for more than 50% of total S23 series sales.

In other words, it certainly sounds like the Galaxy S23 series is a bigger sales success than the S22 series. But we’d need sales data from other countries and longer-term sales data to figure out whether this is indeed the case.

Comments