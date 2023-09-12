Report: Galaxy S23 series outselling S22 series, and S24 series could go bigger

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A report says Samsung Galaxy S23 sales are doing much better than Galaxy S22 sales during the first six months of availability.

Because of this, Samsung has high hopes for the Galaxy S24 series.

Additionally, the Galaxy S24 series might land earlier than expected.

Samsung doesn’t make the sales volume of its products public very often. However, analytics firms can deduce sales figures from shipment numbers. A recent report out of Korea hints at how Samsung’s current flagship smartphones are doing.

Per Counterpoint Research via ET News, it looks like Samsung Galaxy S23 sales are doing very well, at least when compared to the Galaxy S22 series. Counterpoint says the Galaxy S23 series has shipped 18.63 million units during the first six months of its availability. That’s roughly 23% better than the Galaxy S22’s 15.1 million units during the same period in 2022. That’s a significant increase.

Because of this success, Samsung has allegedly upped the Galaxy S24 series production expectations. According to the ET News report, Samsung wants 30 million Galaxy S24 phones. Of that 30 million, 7.5 million would be for the Galaxy S24, another 7.5 million would be for the Galaxy S24 Plus, and the final 15 million would be for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. In other words, Samsung has high hopes for the Ultra model next year.

Samsung might hedge its bets on this in a roundabout way by launching the Galaxy S24 series earlier than usual. This would give the company more time to sell. Allegedly, Samsung is starting production of the Galaxy S24 series in November, while the Galaxy S23 series entered production in December 2022. This doesn’t necessarily mean Samsung will launch the Galaxy S24 series early, but it definitely points in that direction.

