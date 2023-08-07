Samsung accidentally posts One UI 6 beta program news, deletes it

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The One UI 6.0 beta program is available for the Galaxy S23 series.

Galaxy S23 owners can take part in the program if they are in the markets where it is available.

Google Pixel owners have been able to play around with the Android 14 beta since April. But it appears it’s time for Samsung Galaxy S23 owners to also get a taste of Android 14 with Samsung’s One UI 6 beta program.

Samsung Germany appears to have accidentally posted information regarding its upcoming beta program for its version of Android 14 (One UI 6.0). However, the page was quickly taken down, but not before certain details could be taken away.

According to Mishaal Rahman on X (formerly Twitter), the One UI 6.0 beta program is available. The update reportedly contains an updated Quick Settings panel, a new camera widget, situational wallpapers, and more.

If you own a Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, or a Galaxy S23 Ultra, you can get into the One UI 6.0 beta program. However, in order to get into the beta program, you’ll need to be living in one of the markets where the beta program is available. It appears those markets will include Germany, South Korea, and the US.

Stay tuned as this story is developing…

