Samsung says a fix is coming for that S23 fingerprint bug after One UI 6.1

TL;DR Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S23 series suffers from a fingerprint scanner bug after the One UI 6.1 update.

A company representative acknowledged the bug and noted that a fix was in the works.

There’s no word on a timeline for this fix to be released to users.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series users discovered a rather annoying fingerprint scanner bug after recently updating to One UI 6.1. Users reported that the fingerprint scanner took multiple taps to unlock or that it took a few seconds to respond.

Fortunately, Samsung has now confirmed on its Korean Community forum that it’s aware of this bug and that it’s working on a fix.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused when using the device. We have confirmed that in some cases, fingerprint recognition on the lock screen does not work properly or a notification window appears,” a moderator explained, according to machine translation.

“We plan to release software that improves the problem, so please keep your phone up to date. We apologize once again for the inconvenience caused, and please wait a little while for the software update.”

The representative didn’t give a timeline for the update to be released, but we’re guessing it’ll be released in the coming weeks. After all, a seriously buggy fingerprint scanner isn’t a minor issue.

