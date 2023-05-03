Galaxy S23 FE leak points to an overdue main camera upgrade

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will reportedly pack a 50MP main camera.

This sensor is tipped to be similar to the base Galaxy S23’s primary camera.

There have been conflicting reports about the existence of the Galaxy S23 FE, but it sounds like the device will arrive late in 2023 if it is indeed coming.

Now, GalaxyClub has reported that the Galaxy S23 FE will pack a main camera upgrade compared to the Galaxy S21 FE. More specifically, the Dutch outlet says the upcoming phone will have a 50MP main camera that’s similar to the base Galaxy S23, citing a “reliable” source.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about the S23 FE gaining a 50MP main camera, as SamMobile previously asserted that we could see a 50MP primary shooter as well.

Nevertheless, we hope this is indeed the same 50MP camera sensor as the Galaxy S23, as that particular sensor delivers better image quality than budget-tier 50MP sensors like the JN1. A 50MP sensor would also open the door for 8K video recording and more effective digital zoom.

Other previously rumored Galaxy S23 FE features include an Exynos 2200 chipset, 6GB to 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired charging speeds. So those looking for a flagship experience on a budget will want to keep an eye on this handset.

