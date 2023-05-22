A new software update is waiting for you on your Galaxy S22 series phone

Welcome to the Samsung Galaxy S22 update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on updates to the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. We’ll detail the current software versions for each device and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out. Samsung usually pushes out updates to the entire series, but this may vary per variant and carrier.

All three Galaxy S22 series phones launched with Android 12 and Samsung’s One UI 4.1 skin on top. Samsung will offer four major Android OS updates to the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. The company also guarantees five years of security updates for all devices. Current stable version : Android 13

: Android 13 When will the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra get Android 14? December 2023 (Estimated)

Latest Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra update May 22, 2023: The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is now being updated with the May security software that features firmware version S901USQS2CWE1. Apart from improving the security of the S22 phones, it also brings some stability improvements as well as bug fixes.

To check if the update is available for your device, head to Settings > Software update and tap on Download and install.

Previous Samsung Galaxy S21 series updates April 6, 2023: Samsung Galaxy S22 series received the April security patch with firmware version S90xU1UES2CWCC. It fixed 64 security flaws found on Galaxy devices.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series received the April security patch with firmware version S90xU1UES2CWCC. It fixed 64 security flaws found on Galaxy devices. March 9, 2023: The Samsung Galaxy S22 series was updated with the March security that carries firmware version S90xBXXU3CWBE and weighed around 350MB. Apart from improving the security of the S22 phones, it also brought some stability improvements as well as bug fixes.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series was updated with the March security that carries firmware version S90xBXXU3CWBE and weighed around 350MB. Apart from improving the security of the S22 phones, it also brought some stability improvements as well as bug fixes. February 13, 2023: The One UI 5.1 update, which first launched with the Galaxy S23 series, came to the Galaxy S22 line with firmware version S90xBXXU3CWAI. It weighed in at 2GB and brought features like Expert RAW integration, new widgets, and more.

The One UI 5.1 update, which first launched with the Galaxy S23 series, came to the Galaxy S22 line with firmware version S90xBXXU3CWAI. It weighed in at 2GB and brought features like Expert RAW integration, new widgets, and more. December 13, 2022: The December 2022 security update has landed on the Galaxy S22 phones, SamMobile reported. The update has the firmware version S908EXXU2BVKM.

The December 2022 security update has landed on the Galaxy S22 phones, SamMobile reported. The update has the firmware version S908EXXU2BVKM. November 17, 2022: While the last update brought Android 13 to the Galaxy S22 series, this new update brings November’s security update (via SamMobile). Firmware version S901USQU2BVK1 fixes close to four dozen security issues.

While the last update brought Android 13 to the Galaxy S22 series, this new update brings November’s security update (via SamMobile). Firmware version S901USQU2BVK1 fixes close to four dozen security issues. October 31, 2022: Roughly a week after European users reported receiving the Android 13-based One UI 5 update, SamMobile reports that unlocked Galaxy S22 models in the US are receiving the update too. The update apparently has firmware version S90xU1UEU2BVJA and still offers the October 2022 security patch.

Roughly a week after European users reported receiving the Android 13-based One UI 5 update, SamMobile reports that unlocked Galaxy S22 models in the US are receiving the update too. The update apparently has firmware version S90xU1UEU2BVJA and still offers the October 2022 security patch. October 24, 2022: Redditors and Twitter users reported that the Galaxy S22 series is now receiving stable One UI 5 based on Android 13. The update reportedly bears firmware version S90xBXXU2BVJA and weighs in at just under 3GB. This seemed to be limited to Exynos models, though.

Redditors and Twitter users reported that the Galaxy S22 series is now receiving stable One UI 5 based on Android 13. The update reportedly bears firmware version S90xBXXU2BVJA and weighs in at just under 3GB. This seemed to be limited to Exynos models, though. September 29, 2022: Samsung reportedly pushed out the October security patch to the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. The software carries firmware version S90XU1UES2AVI5.

Samsung reportedly pushed out the October security patch to the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. The software carries firmware version S90XU1UES2AVI5. September 1, 2022: Samsung rolled out the One UI 4.1.1 update for the Galaxy S22 series. As per SamMobile, the update was pushed to the carrier unlocked models of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra in the US. It came with firmware version S90xUSQU2AVHB.

Samsung rolled out the One UI 4.1.1 update for the Galaxy S22 series. As per SamMobile, the update was pushed to the carrier unlocked models of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra in the US. It came with firmware version S90xUSQU2AVHB. August 29, 2022: Samsung announced a camera-focused update. The update has firmware versions S901NKSU2AVHB, S906NKSU2AVHB, and S906NKSU2AVHB. It brings improved video stabilization, better night mode shots, support for the 3x telephoto camera when using Hyperlapse mode, improved HDR, and more.

Samsung announced a camera-focused update. The update has firmware versions S901NKSU2AVHB, S906NKSU2AVHB, and S906NKSU2AVHB. It brings improved video stabilization, better night mode shots, support for the 3x telephoto camera when using Hyperlapse mode, improved HDR, and more. July 28, 2022: Samsung’s 2022 flagship line received the August 2022 security patch in late July. SamMobile reported that the update arrived in Europe and had firmware version number S90xBXXU2AVG6.

Samsung’s 2022 flagship line received the August 2022 security patch in late July. SamMobile reported that the update arrived in Europe and had firmware version number S90xBXXU2AVG6. July 11, 2022: The Galaxy S22 phones reportedly received the July 2022 security patch in the US. This update apparently bore firmware version S908USQU2AVF7 and S908U1UEU2AVF7 for locked and unlocked devices respectively.

The Galaxy S22 phones reportedly received the July 2022 security patch in the US. This update apparently bore firmware version S908USQU2AVF7 and S908U1UEU2AVF7 for locked and unlocked devices respectively. June 4, 2022: The Samsung Galaxy S22 series got the July 2022 security update with firmware version number S90xEXXU2AVF9 in Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series got the July 2022 security update with firmware version number S90xEXXU2AVF9 in Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. June 10, 2022: Samsung pushed out an update with firmware version S90*NKSU1AVF1, according to a Korean forum post. This 1.7GB update delivered camera improvements, including sharpness/contrast tweaks, a fix for Single Take, and memory tweaks for video recording.

Samsung pushed out an update with firmware version S90*NKSU1AVF1, according to a Korean forum post. This 1.7GB update delivered camera improvements, including sharpness/contrast tweaks, a fix for Single Take, and memory tweaks for video recording. June 2, 2022: Samsung rolled out the latest security patch to its flagship series (via SamMobile). The update came at a hefty 1.7GB in size, indicating that it should have plenty of bug fixes and possibly some new features as well.

Samsung rolled out the latest security patch to its flagship series (via SamMobile). The update came at a hefty 1.7GB in size, indicating that it should have plenty of bug fixes and possibly some new features as well. May 17, 2022: Samsung already pushed out its May 2022 update to the Galaxy S22 series, which included the May security patch. However, it appears Samsung wasn’t done there, as a new update — firmware version S90xEXXU2AVE4 — is rolling out now (via SamMobile).

Samsung already pushed out its May 2022 update to the Galaxy S22 series, which included the May security patch. However, it appears Samsung wasn’t done there, as a new update — firmware version S90xEXXU2AVE4 — is rolling out now (via SamMobile). April 25, 2022: Even though we’re still in April, Samsung is already pushing out the May 2022 Android security patch to the Galaxy S22 series (via S90xEXXS2AVDD). Specifically, the patch appears to be for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 variants. So far, the update has been spotted in India, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka, although it will likely land elsewhere quite soon.

Even though we’re still in April, Samsung is already pushing out the May 2022 Android security patch to the Galaxy S22 series (via S90xEXXS2AVDD). Specifically, the patch appears to be for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 variants. So far, the update has been spotted in India, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka, although it will likely land elsewhere quite soon. April 21, 2022: After pushing an Exynos-exclusive update yesterday, Samsung is now sending a different update to its Galaxy S22 series, according to Samsung’s Korean community forums (via Tizen Help). The update has the firmware version number S90xNKSS1AVDC, S90xNOKR1AVDC, or S90xNKSU1AVD8 and weighs in at around 636MB.

After pushing an Exynos-exclusive update yesterday, Samsung is now sending a different update to its Galaxy S22 series, according to Samsung’s Korean community forums (via Tizen Help). The update has the firmware version number S90xNKSS1AVDC, S90xNOKR1AVDC, or S90xNKSU1AVD8 and weighs in at around 636MB. April 20, 2022: Samsung has pushed out an update to Exynos-powered S22 series phones, according to users on Reddit and Samsung’s European community forum. The update has the firmware version number S90xBXXU1AVDA or S90xBOXM1AVDA and weighs in at around 485MB. The update also comes with the April 2022 security patch.

Samsung has pushed out an update to Exynos-powered S22 series phones, according to users on Reddit and Samsung’s European community forum. The update has the firmware version number S90xBXXU1AVDA or S90xBOXM1AVDA and weighs in at around 485MB. The update also comes with the April 2022 security patch. April 4, 2022: Samsung delivered an update for the Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S22 series (firmware version S90xEXXU1AVCJ). This weighed in at 1.5GB and brought the April 2022 security patch as well. The update hit Exynos phones a few days before.

Samsung delivered an update for the Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S22 series (firmware version S90xEXXU1AVCJ). This weighed in at 1.5GB and brought the April 2022 security patch as well. The update hit Exynos phones a few days before. March 14, 2022: Samsung is now pushing out a hotfix for the game throttling issue on the Galaxy S22 series. The latest software carries firmware version S90xxXXu1AVC6 for the Galaxy S22 models with the Exynos 2200 processor.

Samsung is now pushing out a hotfix for the game throttling issue on the Galaxy S22 series. The latest software carries firmware version S90xxXXu1AVC6 for the Galaxy S22 models with the Exynos 2200 processor. February 24, 2022: Samsung pushed out a Day 1 update to the Galaxy S22 series (via SamMobile). The firmware version for the update is S90xEXXU1AVB3. Samsung said it fixes over 60 security and vulnerability issues. What Samsung Galaxy S22 update are you running? Let us know in the comments. Also, if you’ve spotted an OTA that we haven’t, tip us!

